Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Net Loss of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reported to Rs 10.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 22.63% to Rs 15.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 20.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.15.9020.5547.6139.37-2.92-0.16-7.43-4.84-10.05-8.54

