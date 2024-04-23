Shish Industries bags multi-year order of Rs 312 cr from Best Construction Products Inc.

Shish Industries(SIL) announced the signing of a significant long-term commercial trade agreement, with the USA based entity Best Construction Products Inc. (BCP). This agreement brings together SIL, a leading company specialising in the production and supply of Construction, Packaging & Thermal Insulation related Products, and BCP, a distinguished entity in the United States engaged in quality construction materials.

Under the terms of the agreement, SIL will supply a variety of agreed products crucial for construction purposes to BCP over a period of 5 years amounting to minimum USD 37.5 millions (approx. Rs. 312 crores present value). The parties have agreed on dynamic pricing based on raw material pricings, actual freight charges, quality assurance and more. The agreement also outlines the minimum commitment purchase by BCP year on year and compensation of 3% for any shortage in that, given as advance deposit to SIL.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News