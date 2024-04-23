Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hatsun Agro Product sizzles after robust Q4 numbers

Hatsun Agro Product sizzles after robust Q4 numbers

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hatsun Agro Product rallied 10.71% to Rs 1,133.30 after the company reported net profit stood at Rs 52.15 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 24.98 crore in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations jumped 14.38% to Rs 2046.87 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 1,789.46 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

In Q4 FY24, Profit before tax was Rs 70.89 crore as against Rs 32.88 crore in Q4 FY23 registered a growth of 115.59%.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

EBITDA stood at Rs 231.77 crore in Q4 FY24, reporting the growth of 46.64% as compared with 158.05 crore in Q4 FY23.

On FY24 basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 61.16% to Rs 267.28 crore on 10.26% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7,990.40 crore in FY24 over FY23.

RG Chandramogan, chairman, Hatsun Agro Product said; We are happy to report good growth in procurement of milk and revenues both in Q4 and for the full FY 2023-24. Strong sales recovery in the domestic market post Covid with good summer sales led to good sales volume.

All our business verticals did well with our leading brands registering healthy sales growth. HAPs retail expansion in the last two years helped us reach customers in new markets like Maharashtra, Orissa, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh and also supported existing strong bases in South India.

The company in the last financial year, had invested about Rs 550 crore across new manufacturing facilities for capacity expansion in Curd and Milk Products and in market assets. The new capacities will further support our sales plans for FY 2024-25. Considerable investments have also been made to strengthen distribution, sales and marketing of our brands.

Hatsun Agro Product manufactures and markets dairy products like milk, curd, ice creams, dairy whitener, skimmed milk powder, ghee, paneer, etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Volumes soar at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

Hatsun Agro Product standalone net profit rises 108.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Hatsun Agro Proudly Announces Remarkable Growth in Milk Procurement, Ensures Supply Stability

Orissa Bengal Carrier standalone net profit declines 33.05% in the December 2023 quarter

Rallis India declines after weak Q4 performance

Tejas Networks hits life high on recording turnaround Q4 results

Volumes jump at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

India's Private Sector Sees Sustained Growth In April With 62.2 PMI

Nifty above 22,400 level; VIX slumps 18.60%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story