Telecom shares fall

Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index falling 8.55 points or 0.35% at 2431.5 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.17%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.86%),ITI Ltd (down 1.56%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.41%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.13%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 0.83%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.7%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 0.67%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.33%), and Avantel Ltd (down 0.27%).

On the other hand, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 1.07%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.85%), and HFCL Ltd (up 0.81%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 48.82 or 0.07% at 72353.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 2.4 points or 0.01% at 21953.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 97.24 points or 0.22% at 44900.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.33 points or 0.07% at 13302.23.

On BSE,1637 shares were trading in green, 2109 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

