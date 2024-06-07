Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Telecommunication index rising 38.8 points or 1.41% at 2798.81 at 09:38 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 8.39%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 4.83%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 3.4%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 2.58%),Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 2.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Route Mobile Ltd (up 2.08%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.8%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.56%), HFCL Ltd (up 0.96%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.91%).

On the other hand, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.71%), moved lower.

At 09:38 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 616.01 or 1.29% at 48309.82.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 91.56 points or 0.62% at 14891.36.

The Nifty 50 index was up 121.05 points or 0.53% at 22942.45.

The BSE Sensex index was up 357.49 points or 0.48% at 75432.

On BSE,2421 shares were trading in green, 587 were trading in red and 80 were unchanged.

