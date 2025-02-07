Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Telecom shares rise

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Telecommunication index rising 59.04 points or 2.16% at 2797.15 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 4.56%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 2.78%), Bharti Hexacom Ltd (up 1.81%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.04%), and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 0.41%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, ITI Ltd (down 2.21%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.97%), and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 1.46%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 411.42 or 0.81% at 50094.07.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 54.42 points or 0.37% at 14843.24.

The Nifty 50 index was up 3.05 points or 0.01% at 23606.4.

The BSE Sensex index was down 49.88 points or 0.06% at 78008.28.

On BSE,1268 shares were trading in green, 1805 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

