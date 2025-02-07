Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Basic materials stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Commodities index increasing 10.01 points or 0.14% at 7108.02 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, Kuantum Papers Ltd (up 2.22%), Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd (up 2.08%),NMDC Ltd (up 2.06%),Shree Cement Ltd (up 1.93%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.76%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.7%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.7%), Shivalik Rasayan Ltd (up 1.52%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.5%), and UltraTech Cement Ltd (up 1.4%).

On the other hand, NOCIL Ltd (down 6.4%), Everest Industries Ltd (down 4.84%), and Yasho Industries Ltd (down 3.91%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 411.42 or 0.81% at 50094.07.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 54.42 points or 0.37% at 14843.24.

The Nifty 50 index was up 3.05 points or 0.01% at 23606.4.

The BSE Sensex index was down 49.88 points or 0.06% at 78008.28.

On BSE,1268 shares were trading in green, 1805 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

