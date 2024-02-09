Telecom shares slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index falling 55.46 points or 2.27% at 2389.06 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, OnMobile Global Ltd (down 11.4%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 8.39%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 8.29%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 7.27%),HFCL Ltd (down 5.28%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were ITI Ltd (down 4.87%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.51%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 2.38%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 2.14%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.97%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 47.72 or 0.07% at 71476.15.

The Nifty 50 index was up 20.6 points or 0.09% at 21738.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 796.23 points or 1.72% at 45483.6.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 228.97 points or 1.68% at 13401.86.

On BSE,1077 shares were trading in green, 2712 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News