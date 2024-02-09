Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Telecom shares slide

Telecom shares slide

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index falling 55.46 points or 2.27% at 2389.06 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, OnMobile Global Ltd (down 11.4%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 8.39%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 8.29%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 7.27%),HFCL Ltd (down 5.28%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were ITI Ltd (down 4.87%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.51%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 2.38%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 2.14%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.97%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 47.72 or 0.07% at 71476.15.

The Nifty 50 index was up 20.6 points or 0.09% at 21738.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 796.23 points or 1.72% at 45483.6.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 228.97 points or 1.68% at 13401.86.

On BSE,1077 shares were trading in green, 2712 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Consumer Durables shares slide

Information Technology shares slide

FMCG stocks slide

Broader mkt outperforms; Sensex down 128 pts; IT shares slide

Mettle Networks Receives Telecom Certification from Dell Technologies

Board of Finolex Cables approves delisting of GDRs from Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Broader mkt underperforms; Nifty hovers above 21,700

Bajaj Finserv Ltd down for fifth straight session

Balkrishna Industries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story