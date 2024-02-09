Balkrishna Industries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2287.95, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 0.88% in last one year as compared to a 21.71% rally in NIFTY and a 47.35% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2287.95, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 21733.5. The Sensex is at 71468.01, up 0.06%.Balkrishna Industries Ltd has eased around 13.66% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19649.5, down 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2296.2, down 1.2% on the day. Balkrishna Industries Ltd tumbled 0.88% in last one year as compared to a 21.71% rally in NIFTY and a 47.35% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 36.83 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

