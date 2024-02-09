Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 666.14 points or 2.33% at 27930.44 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 5.66%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 4.34%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 3.59%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 2.68%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.52%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.88%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.91%), Linde India Ltd (down 0.32%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.15%).

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.8%), turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 47.72 or 0.07% at 71476.15.

The Nifty 50 index was up 20.6 points or 0.09% at 21738.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 796.23 points or 1.72% at 45483.6.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 228.97 points or 1.68% at 13401.86.

On BSE,1077 shares were trading in green, 2712 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

