Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Telecommunication index increasing 23.18 points or 0.75% at 3112.15 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 5%), Avantel Ltd (up 1.63%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 1.47%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.31%),HFCL Ltd (up 0.84%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.78%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.76%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.65%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 0.42%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.38%).

On the other hand, Route Mobile Ltd (down 0.75%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.3%), and Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.3%) turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 361.36 or 0.68% at 53349.64.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 81.32 points or 0.51% at 15952.58.

The Nifty 50 index was up 159.5 points or 0.66% at 24283.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 566.72 points or 0.71% at 80008.17.

On BSE,2248 shares were trading in green, 836 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

