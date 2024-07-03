Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yes Bank gains after recording 15% YoY growth in loans in Q1

Yes Bank gains after recording 15% YoY growth in loans in Q1

Image
Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Yes Bank rose 1.17% to Rs 24.14 after the private lender reported 14.84% increase in loans & advances to Rs 2,29,920 crore as against Rs 2,00,204 crore as on 30 June 2023.

Deposits of the bank as on 30 June 2024 stood at Rs 2,64,910 crore, up by 20.75% on YoY basis.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

CASA ratio increased to 30.7% as on 30 June 2024 as compared with 29.4% as on 30 June 2023.

Credit to deposit ratio was at 86.8% as on 30 June 2024 as against 91.3% as on 30 June 2023.

Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) was at 137.8% as on 30 June 2024 as against 127% as on 30 June 2023.

Yes Bank is a full service commercial bank providing a complete range of products, services and technology driven digital offerings, catering to Retail, MSME as well as corporate clients.

The bank's standalone net profit zoomed 123.23% to Rs 451.89 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 202.43 crore reported in Q4 FY23. Total income grew by 24.87% year on year to Rs 9,015.77 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Are you an NRI planning to file your ITR for 2024? Here's a complete guide

Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank pushes Sensex past 80k mark; Nifty records new high at 24,307

Force Motors shares fall over 2% after June auto sales disappoint

Former J'khand CM Hemant Soren to chair crucial INDIA bloc meeting today

Assam CM inspects affected areas, assures repair for breached embankments

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story