Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Telecommunication index increasing 19.31 points or 0.66% at 2960.19 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 4.47%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 4.11%),Suyog Telematics Ltd (up 3.97%),Bharti Hexacom Ltd (up 1.47%),ITI Ltd (up 1.37%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.83%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 0.82%), Route Mobile Ltd (up 0.81%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.78%), and HFCL Ltd (up 0.58%).

On the other hand, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.86%), and Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.24%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 98.4 or 0.17% at 57027.38.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 24.73 points or 0.15% at 16426.43.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.9 points or 0.05% at 24348.900390625.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was up 94.88 points or 0.12% at 80779.33.

On BSE,1558 shares were trading in green, 1550 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News