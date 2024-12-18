Va Tech Wabag Ltd Falls 16.49%

Va Tech Wabag Ltd has lost 7.24% over last one month compared to 0.4% fall in BSE Utilities index and 4.3% rise in the SENSEX

Va Tech Wabag Ltd lost 16.49% today to trade at Rs 1572.8. The BSE Utilities index is down 0.23% to quote at 5703.32. The index is down 0.4 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, PTC India Ltd decreased 2.34% and Bajel Projects Ltd lost 1.29% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 19.78 % over last one year compared to the 12.92% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd has lost 7.24% over last one month compared to 0.4% fall in BSE Utilities index and 4.3% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 28990 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 28789 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1943.95 on 09 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 581.5 on 21 Dec 2023.

