Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index decreasing 10.61 points or 0.45% at 2359.6 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 2.73%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 2.48%),Tejas Networks Ltd (down 1.45%),Avantel Ltd (down 1.38%),OnMobile Global Ltd (down 1.07%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.85%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.62%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.55%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.53%), and Route Mobile Ltd (down 0.3%).

On the other hand, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 9.99%), HFCL Ltd (up 5.48%), and GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.9%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 129.72 or 0.18% at 72215.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 69 points or 0.32% at 21922.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 285.12 points or 0.62% at 46134.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 72.94 points or 0.55% at 13422.88.

On BSE,2071 shares were trading in green, 1847 were trading in red and 140 were unchanged.

