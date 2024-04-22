Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index decreasing 12.77 points or 0.49% at 2583.66 at 13:38 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 5.42%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 2.02%), Route Mobile Ltd (up 1.32%), and Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.56%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, ITI Ltd (up 10.46%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 6.61%), and Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 4.17%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 336.87 or 0.46% at 73425.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 131 points or 0.59% at 22278.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 593.16 points or 1.31% at 46026.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 107.99 points or 0.79% at 13698.27.

On BSE,2655 shares were trading in green, 1175 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

