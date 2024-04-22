Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Sanghi Industries approves sub-division and increase in authorised share capital

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 22 April 2024

The Board of Sanghi Industries at its meeting held on 22 April 2024 has approved sub-division and increase in authorised share capital of the company from existing Rs. 550 crore divided into 35,00,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each and 2,00,00,000 preference shares of face value of Rs. 100/- each to Rs. 2550 crore divided into 35,00,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each and 220,00,00,000 preference shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each and consequent alteration in Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of shareholders.

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

