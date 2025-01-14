Tembo Global arm to sign pact with govt of Maharashtra in Davos

Tembo Global Industries announced that its group company, Tembo Defence Products will sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Government of Maharashtra to establish a defence manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.

The company will sign a MoU at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The MoU marks a key step in strengthening India's defense sector, advancing local production, and improving national security. It reflects the shared commitment of Tembo Defence Products and the Government of Maharashtra to reinforce the countrys defense infrastructure.

Sanjay J. Patel, managing director of Tembo Global Industries, said, We are honored to be part of this significant moment at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where we will formalize our partnership with the Government of Maharashtra. This MOU marks a crucial step towards transforming Indias defence manufacturing capabilities, and we are committed to contributing to the nations vision of self-reliance in defence.

Our collective effort will not only create a more resilient supply chain but also create numerous job opportunities and promote technological advancements within the sector.

Tembo Global Industries is engaged in The Company is principally engaged in the activities pertaining to the manufacture of steel products and trading of fabrics.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 179.3% to Rs 14.58 crore on a 43.8% jump in net sales to Rs 163.85 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Tembo Global Industries rose 0.53% to Rs 740 on the NSE.

