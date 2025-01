Sayaji Hotels (Pune) consolidated net profit rises 10.32% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.57% to Rs 21.14 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels (Pune) rose 10.32% to Rs 5.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.57% to Rs 21.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.21.1418.7836.5236.697.767.207.156.505.454.94

