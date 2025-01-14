Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Commodities Buzz: Euro net short positions see reduction

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market continue to stay net short, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 64124 contracts in the data reported through January 7, 2024. This was a weekly change of 5440 net short contracts, implying a reduction in net short positions.

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

