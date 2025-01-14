Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vodafone Idea partners with HCLSoftware

Image
Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
To improve its network performance

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has partnered with HCLSoftware, the software business unit of HCLTech, to make its 4G and 5G networks smarter and more efficient. Vi is now using HCL Augmented Network Automation (HCL ANA), a multivendor self-optimizing network (MV-SON) platform, to manage its Ericsson and Samsung networks. This advanced technology will help Vi improve network performance, save energy, and offer better services to its customers.

The HCL ANA platform uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to simplify the management of Vi's complex multi-vendor, multi-technology and multi-layered network to ensure smooth integration and efficient network operations. The platform is also SMO ready (ORAN), making the investment future-proof.

This collaboration brings several benefits to Vi and its users. The HCL ANA platform has an open architecture and empowers Vi to manage and automate its network independently, reducing dependency on OEM-specific features and applications. It helps save energy, reducing costs and making the network more sustainable. Most importantly, Vi customers will experience a faster and more reliable network.

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

