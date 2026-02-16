Tenneco Clean Air drops after Q3 PAT slips 5% YoY to Rs 119 cr

Tenneco Clean Air India declined 5.68% to Rs 528.90 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 5.21% to Rs 118.68 crore despite 14.23% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1285.26 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before exceptional item and tax increased 16.07% YoY to Rs 191.76 crore during the quarter. Exceptional items of Rs 271.68 crore were linked to labour code charges.

EBITDA climbed 24.8% YoY to Rs 222.5 crore during the quarter, supported by operating leverage, commercial actions, and effective cost management.

Value added revenue (VAR) rose 14.7% to Rs 1,194.1 crore in Q3 FY26, driven by increased volumes and new programs.

Segment-wise, revenue from Clean Air & Powertrain Solutions increased 5.4% YoY to Rs 564.4 crore while revenue from advanced ride technologies jumped 24.5% YoY to Rs 629.7 crore in Q3 FY26. In Q3 FY26, the companys DaVinci DCx advanced suspension system was selected by a leading Indian OEM for its new flagship SUV platform. The program, with an estimated annual value of around Rs 220 crore, reinforces the companys ability to deliver superior ride quality through mechanical innovation, offering an affordable, market-ready solution without reliance on advanced electronics or software. Additionally, the company secured a strategic Clean Air program from a global commercial vehicle OEM for a modular inline BSVI aftertreatment system, carrying an annual revenue potential of approximately Rs 115 crore.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved the proposal for capacity expansion by setting up a new factory at Kharkhoda, Haryana. At present, the company has installed capacity of 2.79 million cold end products (mufflers and exhaust pipes) and 1.97 million hot end products (catalytic converters) and the proposed capacity addition will add approximately 130,000 - cold end products and around 256,000 - hot end products. Arvind Chandra, whole-time director and CEO, Tenneco India, said: The quarter demonstrated sustained execution across our business. We delivered strong business growth, resilient margins, and meaningful progress across Clean Air, Powertrain, and Advanced Ride Technologies. Our Clean Air strategic program win demonstrates our ability to translate the voice of the customer into high-velocity execution, enabled by resident engineering support and a disciplined focus on first- time-right validation.

Supporting the Clean Air growth trajectory, the Board has approved to develop a greenfield plant in North India (Kharkhoda, Haryana) to strengthen proximity to our northern customer base and support awarded programs across Light Vehicle, Off-Highway and Tractor segments. The project envisages around Rs 71 crore capex with estimated start of production in Q3 FY27, further enhancing Tennecos operational footprint and customer responsiveness. In Exports, our order book remains very strong, reflecting a higher mix versus domestic business and supporting better margins. Recent tariff and duty reductions announced by the U.S. and EU are expected to further strengthen these tailwinds and accelerate export growth. Notably, our current order book already covers 100% of projected FY2028 revenue, underpinning a double-digit CAGR growth over the next three years.