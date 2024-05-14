Sales decline 18.53% to Rs 3.43 crore

Net profit of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings rose 1983.33% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.53% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.23% to Rs 5.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.72% to Rs 16.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

3.434.2116.0816.53-40.52-24.47-13.62-8.41-0.080.525.155.39-0.71-0.102.632.792.500.125.373.10

