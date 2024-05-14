Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings consolidated net profit rises 1983.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Texmaco Infrastructure &amp; Holdings consolidated net profit rises 1983.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales decline 18.53% to Rs 3.43 crore

Net profit of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings rose 1983.33% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.53% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.23% to Rs 5.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.72% to Rs 16.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.434.21 -19 16.0816.53 -3 OPM %-40.52-24.47 --13.62-8.41 - PBDT-0.080.52 PL 5.155.39 -4 PBT-0.71-0.10 -610 2.632.79 -6 NP2.500.12 1983 5.373.10 73

First Published: May 14 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

