Texmaco Rail appoints Kishor Kumar Rajgaria as CFO

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Texmaco Rail & Engineering has announced that its board has approved the re-designation of Kishor Kumar Rajgaria, currently serving as the company secretary and compliance officer, to chief financial officer (CFO), effective from 1 April 2025.

Kishor Kumar Rajgaria, 56 years old, is a qualified chartered accountant, company secretary, and cost accountant. He has over two decades of experience in business planning, taxation, costing, internal auditing, and legal and secretarial functions. Rajgaria is currently designated as the joint chief financial officer, company secretary, and compliance officer of the company. He was previously associated with Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings as CFO since 2015 and served as the deputy group CFO at the Institute of Management Technologies.

In addition, the companys board has also approved the appointment of Sandeep Kumar Sultania as the new company secretary and compliance officer, effective from 1 April 2025.

Sandeep Kumar Sultania is a qualified chartered accountant, company secretary, cost & management accountant, and holds a Masters degree in Business Finance. His educational background also includes a Masters degree in Commerce, a Diploma in Information and System Audit, and certifications in International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and SAP ERP. He is a life member of both the Direct Taxes Professionals' Association and the VIP Road Chartered Accountants' Association.

Sultania has over 27 years of experience in strategic finance, financial planning, financial accounting, fundraising, auditing, taxation, system automation, secretarial, and compliance. He has held senior leadership positions, including CFO and Company Secretary, at several prominent listed companies such as Manaksia, SREI, and Emami.

Prior to joining Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Sultania served as the Head of Business Finance and Company Secretary at Emami.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company, with products including railway freight wagons, hydro-mechanical equipment and industrial structures for infrastructure industry, locomotive components and locomotive shells, railway bridges, steel castings, pressure vessels, etc.

The company's consolidated net profit soared 151.6% to Rs 76.72 crore on 47.9% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,326.14 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The counter slipped 4.33% to settle at Rs 140.20 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

