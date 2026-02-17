India's total exports rise around 13% on year in Jan-26, imports spike 19%

India's total exports (Merchandise and Services combined) for January 2026 are estimated at US$ 80.45 Billion, registering a positive growth of 13.17 percent vis-?-vis January 2025. Total imports (Merchandise and Services combined) for January 2026 are estimated at US$ 90.83 Billion, registering a positive growth of 18.76 percent vis-?-vis January 2025. India's total exports during April-January 2025-26 are estimated at US$ 720.76 Billion registering a positive growth of 6.15 percent. Total imports during April-January 2025-26 are estimated at US$ 823.41 Billion registering a growth of 6.54 percent.

Merchandise exports during January 2026 were US$ 36.56 Billion as compared to US$ 36.34 Billion in January 2025. Merchandise imports during January 2026 were US$ 71.24 Billion as compared to US$ 59.77 Billion in January 2025. The estimated value of services export for January 2026 is US$ 43.90 Billion as compared to US$ 34.75 Billion in January 2025. The estimated value of services imports for January 2026 is US$ 19.60 Billion as compared to US$ 16.71 Billion in January 2025.