Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmaco Rail gains after bagging Rs 103-cr wagon order

Texmaco Rail gains after bagging Rs 103-cr wagon order

Image
Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Texmaco Rail & Engineering jumped 2.99% to Rs 146.30 after the company announced that it has secured a supply order worth Rs 103.16 crore from Leap Grain Rail Logistics.

The order involves the supply of BCBFG wagons along with BVCM brake vans, with delivery scheduled to be completed within 10 months.

In a regulatory filing, the company clarified that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. It further confirmed that the order does not qualify as a related party transaction.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO), a listed entity under the Adventz Group, is a prominent player in Indias railway and infrastructure sector. The company operates through three core business segments: Freight Cars, InfraRail & Green Energy, and InfraElectrical. The company specializes in manufacturing rolling stock, locomotive components, hydro-mechanical equipment, railway infrastructure, bridges, and steel structures. It is also a leading supplier of freight cars to Indian Railways.

The company reported a 49.87% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.99 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 59.83 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 16.32% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 910.60 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Veerhealth Care receives fresh orders from its US customer

GHV Infra Projects receives LoI from Valor Estate

Yen weakens as Japan inflation stays above BOJ target

INR likely to stay subdued amid dollar strength abroad

Titagarh Rail bags vessel construction contract from Garden Reach Shipbuilders

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story