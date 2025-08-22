Texmaco Rail gains after bagging Rs 103-cr wagon order

Texmaco Rail & Engineering jumped 2.99% to Rs 146.30 after the company announced that it has secured a supply order worth Rs 103.16 crore from Leap Grain Rail Logistics.

The order involves the supply of BCBFG wagons along with BVCM brake vans, with delivery scheduled to be completed within 10 months.

In a regulatory filing, the company clarified that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. It further confirmed that the order does not qualify as a related party transaction.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO), a listed entity under the Adventz Group, is a prominent player in Indias railway and infrastructure sector. The company operates through three core business segments: Freight Cars, InfraRail & Green Energy, and InfraElectrical. The company specializes in manufacturing rolling stock, locomotive components, hydro-mechanical equipment, railway infrastructure, bridges, and steel structures. It is also a leading supplier of freight cars to Indian Railways.