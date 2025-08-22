Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GHV Infra Projects receives LoI from Valor Estate

GHV Infra Projects receives LoI from Valor Estate

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
For Rs 2,000 cr PAP & Police Housing Project in Mumbai

GHV Infra Projects has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Valor Estate for appointing as the engineering, procurement and construction partner for execution of the PAP & Police Housing Project at Malad (East), Mumbai. The Project carries an initial scope of Rs. 2,000 crore, with a targeted completion period of sixty(60) months from commencement.

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

