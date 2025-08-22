GHV Infra Projects receives LoI from Valor Estate

For Rs 2,000 cr PAP & Police Housing Project in Mumbai

GHV Infra Projects has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Valor Estate for appointing as the engineering, procurement and construction partner for execution of the PAP & Police Housing Project at Malad (East), Mumbai. The Project carries an initial scope of Rs. 2,000 crore, with a targeted completion period of sixty(60) months from commencement.

