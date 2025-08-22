Yen weakens as Japan inflation stays above BOJ target

The yen slipped to 148.68 per dollar on Friday, pressured by Japans latest inflation data and a stronger US dollar ahead of Powells Jackson Hole speech. Core CPI rose 3.1% in July, well over the BOJs 2% target, keeping speculation alive for a possible rate hike by year-end. Still, Governor Ueda remains cautious, noting underlying inflation has yet to firmly settle at target.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News