Yen weakens as Japan inflation stays above BOJ target

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
The yen slipped to 148.68 per dollar on Friday, pressured by Japans latest inflation data and a stronger US dollar ahead of Powells Jackson Hole speech. Core CPI rose 3.1% in July, well over the BOJs 2% target, keeping speculation alive for a possible rate hike by year-end. Still, Governor Ueda remains cautious, noting underlying inflation has yet to firmly settle at target.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

