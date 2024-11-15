Texmo Pipes & Products standalone net profit rises 223.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 50.37% to Rs 60.89 crore

Net profit of Texmo Pipes & Products rose 223.16% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 50.37% to Rs 60.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 122.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.60.89122.698.344.884.573.982.271.363.070.95

