Vaxfab Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.23 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:40 AM IST
Sales rise 461.58% to Rs 10.67 crore

Net loss of Vaxfab Enterprises reported to Rs 8.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 461.58% to Rs 10.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.671.90 462 OPM %-75.731.05 -PBDT-8.220.14 PL PBT-8.230.13 PL NP-8.230.10 PL

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

