Panchsheel Organics standalone net profit rises 2.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.64% to Rs 27.18 crore

Net profit of Panchsheel Organics rose 2.71% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.64% to Rs 27.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.27.1823.7118.8718.735.695.345.134.933.793.69

