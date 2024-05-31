Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thakkers Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Thakkers Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales decline 66.61% to Rs 6.38 crore

Net loss of Thakkers Developers reported to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 66.61% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 16.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 46.66% to Rs 30.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.3819.11 -67 30.8157.76 -47 OPM %-25.7141.65 -1.9835.21 - PBDT-1.638.63 PL 0.5521.35 -97 PBT-2.238.07 PL -1.7619.69 PL NP-2.264.61 PL -0.9516.15 PL

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

