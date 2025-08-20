THDC India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 143.98 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 328.25% to Rs 1071.49 crore

Net profit of THDC India reported to Rs 143.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 39.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 328.25% to Rs 1071.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 250.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1071.49250.2049.3722.24359.0413.68208.29-35.88143.98-39.27

