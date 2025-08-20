NDA Securities consolidated net profit declines 31.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.12% to Rs 1.46 crore

Net profit of NDA Securities declined 31.25% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 15.12% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.461.7214.3818.600.170.250.140.220.110.16

