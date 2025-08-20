Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NDA Securities consolidated net profit declines 31.25% in the June 2025 quarter

NDA Securities consolidated net profit declines 31.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Sales decline 15.12% to Rs 1.46 crore

Net profit of NDA Securities declined 31.25% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 15.12% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.461.72 -15 OPM %14.3818.60 -PBDT0.170.25 -32 PBT0.140.22 -36 NP0.110.16 -31

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

