The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation consolidated net profit declines 6.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales rise 9.31% to Rs 4979.09 crore

Net profit of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation declined 6.68% to Rs 316.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 338.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.31% to Rs 4979.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4554.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4979.094554.83 9 OPM %18.9419.18 -PBDT978.31925.28 6 PBT889.99839.68 6 NP316.33338.98 -7

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

