The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation consolidated net profit declines 6.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation declined 6.68% to Rs 316.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 338.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.31% to Rs 4979.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4554.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4979.094554.8318.9419.18978.31925.28889.99839.68316.33338.98

