The Grob Tea Co standalone net profit rises 120.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.31% to Rs 23.96 croreNet profit of The Grob Tea Co rose 120.69% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.31% to Rs 23.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales23.9620.96 14 OPM %20.289.83 -PBDT5.983.16 89 PBT5.122.32 121 NP5.122.32 121
Powered by Capital Market - Live News