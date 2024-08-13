Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / The Grob Tea Co standalone net profit rises 120.69% in the June 2024 quarter

The Grob Tea Co standalone net profit rises 120.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.31% to Rs 23.96 crore

Net profit of The Grob Tea Co rose 120.69% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.31% to Rs 23.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales23.9620.96 14 OPM %20.289.83 -PBDT5.983.16 89 PBT5.122.32 121 NP5.122.32 121

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Lenovo Legion gaming tablet launched in India with Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chip

Nykaa Q1FY25 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 14 crore, revenue up 23%

LIVE: Nykaa Q1 PAT soars 152% to Rs 13.64 crore, revenue jumps 23%

Kitchen and personal care brand Beco raises $10 mn in pre-Series B round

Premium

Micro credit boss Muhammad Yunus may need to curb anathema to profit

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story