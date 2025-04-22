The Ramco Cements board to mull fund raising plan on 25 April

The Ramco Cements announced that its board is scheduled to meet on 25 April 2025 to consider raising funds through the issuance of non-convertible securities.

The Ramco Cements (TRCL) has emerged as a well-renowned cement manufacturer across the country. Headquartered in Chennai, the company manufactures cement to meet the diverse requirements of its customers, along with ready-mix concrete and dry mortar products.

The Ramco Cements reported a 115.9% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 182.38 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 84.48 crore posted in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations slipped 6% YoY to Rs 1,983.45 crore in Q3 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.08% to Rs 981.05 on the BSE.

