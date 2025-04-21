Mahindra Logistics net loss narrows to Rs 7 cr in Q4 FY25

Mahindra Logistics reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 6.75 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 12.85 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 8.19% YoY to Rs 1,569.51 crore in Q4 FY25.

The firm reported pre-tax profit of Rs 0.95 crore in Q4 FY25 as against pre-tax loss of Rs 9.22 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 78 crore in Q4 FY25, registering the growth of 36.84% as compared with Rs 57 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses increased 7.38% to Rs 1,570.75 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,462.86 crore in Q4 FY24. Operating expenses was at Rs 1,358.76 crore (up 9.62% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 95.63 crore (up 1.97% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 20.55 crore (up 17.9% YoY) during the period under review.

On financial year basis, the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 35.85 crore in FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 54.74 crore in FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 10.88% YoY to Rs 6,104.83 crore in FY25, driven by strong performance in 3PL, Last Mile Delivery (LMD), and Cross Border services.

Rampraveen Swaminathan, managing director and CEO of Mahindra Logistics, said, During the quarter, we saw positive trend of revenue growth, with YoY growth of 8% driven by growth in 3PL contract logistics and Express. For the full year, revenue grew by 11% driven by account additions, new offerings and new launches. The B2B express business demonstrated volume recovery in the quarter, combined with cost management. Cross-border continues to see volatility in pricing. We are on track with new warehousing additions in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Guwahati & Tripura. We remain focused on expanding margins through share of solutions, cost management, and turnaround of the express business.

Mahindra Logistics (MLL) is an integrated third-party logistics (3PL) service provider, specializing in supply chain management and enterprise mobility.

The scrip jumped 2.80% to end at Rs 306.65 on the BSE.

