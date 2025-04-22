Alok Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd, Electronics Mart India Ltd, RattanIndia Power Ltd and Asahi India Glass Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 April 2025.

Alok Industries Ltd surged 15.97% to Rs 19.1 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 94.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd spiked 14.77% to Rs 298.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53044 shares in the past one month.

Electronics Mart India Ltd soared 10.46% to Rs 148.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 86361 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44366 shares in the past one month.

RattanIndia Power Ltd rose 9.57% to Rs 11.56. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 79.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Asahi India Glass Ltd jumped 8.27% to Rs 728.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39794 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17962 shares in the past one month.

