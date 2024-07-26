The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit declines 50.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.82% to Rs 2093.55 croreNet profit of The Ramco Cements declined 50.06% to Rs 37.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 74.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.82% to Rs 2093.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2246.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2093.552246.66 -7 OPM %15.2915.29 -PBDT215.22257.36 -16 PBT47.54107.65 -56 NP37.1674.41 -50
