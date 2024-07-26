The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit declines 50.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.82% to Rs 2093.55 crore

Net profit of The Ramco Cements declined 50.06% to Rs 37.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 74.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.82% to Rs 2093.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2246.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2093.552246.6615.2915.29215.22257.3647.54107.6537.1674.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp