Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 2.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.24% to Rs 3422.46 croreNet profit of Mphasis rose 2.14% to Rs 404.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 396.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.24% to Rs 3422.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3252.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3422.463252.01 5 OPM %18.0718.05 -PBDT642.33613.11 5 PBT537.32525.76 2 NP404.51396.05 2
