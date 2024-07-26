Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 2.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 5.24% to Rs 3422.46 crore

Net profit of Mphasis rose 2.14% to Rs 404.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 396.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.24% to Rs 3422.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3252.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3422.463252.01 5 OPM %18.0718.05 -PBDT642.33613.11 5 PBT537.32525.76 2 NP404.51396.05 2

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

