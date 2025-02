ITL Industries consolidated net profit rises 9.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.75% to Rs 43.64 crore

Net profit of ITL Industries rose 9.52% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 18.75% to Rs 43.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 36.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.43.6436.756.977.183.483.083.082.762.302.10

