Thermax jumps after Q3 PAT soars 76% YoY to Rs 204 cr

Thermax jumped 3.30% to Rs 2,923.25 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 76.16% to Rs 204.18 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 115.90 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations grew 4.19% to Rs 2,634.68 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The company reported a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 229.92 crore in Q3 FY26, up 47.12% from Rs 156.27 crore in the same quarter last year. During the quarter, an exceptional item of Rs 58.75 crore was recorded.

On the segmental front, revenue from industrial products stood at Rs 1,580 crore (up 14% YoY), revenue from industrial infrastructure was Rs 1,120 crore (up 68% YoY), revenue from green solutions rose to Rs 173 crore (up 268% YoY) and revenue from the chemical segment stood at Rs 207 crore (up 8% YoY) during the quarter.

As of 31 December 2025, the order book stood at Rs 12,641 crore, reflecting an 11.05% increase from Rs 11,383 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Order booking for the quarter was Rs 3,080 crore, representing a 34.14% decline compared with Rs 2,296 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. On a nine-month basis, the company reported an 11.07% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 476.22 crore in 9M FY26, compared with Rs 428.74 crore in 9M FY25. Revenue from operations declined 0.77% YoY to Rs 7,266.11 crore in 9M FY26. Meanwhile, the companys board has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned step-down subsidiary in Dubai through Thermax Engineering Singapore Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.