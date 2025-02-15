Thinkink Picturez standalone net profit declines 2.13% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.00% to Rs 1.72 crore

Net profit of Thinkink Picturez declined 2.13% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 14.00% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.722.0076.1657.501.301.391.271.340.920.94

