Thomas Cook and SOTC commences Bhutan charters ex-Bengaluru

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Thomas Cook (India) and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, have achieved a significant milestone with their inaugural charter taking off from Bengaluru to Paro (Bhutan) at 100% capacity. This exceptional delivery underscores the robust demand from Bengaluru and Karnataka for premium destinations experiences.

Post announcement of their ground-breaking Bhutan charters ex-Bengaluru, Thomas Cook & SOTC have witnessed a surge in demand for the Himalayan Kingdom. This has resulted in an enviable 100% booking status for all its charters of April 27th, May 4th and 11th. To leverage this strong and growing appetite, Thomas Cook & SOTC have launched two additional charters on May 18th and 25th, 2024.

Thomas Cook and SOTC identify South India as a vital market, contributing over 50% to Bhutan's business, with significant growth potential. Launching special charters from Bengaluru to Bhutan addresses the challenge of limited air connectivity, offering its customers convenience and cost-effectiveness. The Companies charters cater to diverse traveller preferences, with unique experiences appealing to families, friends, couples, and young India.

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

