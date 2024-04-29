Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RHI Magnesita India appoints Azim Syed as CFO & CIRO

RHI Magnesita India appoints Azim Syed as CFO &amp; CIRO

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 7:07 PM IST
With effect from 01 May 2024

RHI Magnesita India has appointed Azim Syed as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) & Chief Investor Relations Officer (CIRO), effective from 01 May 2024.

Azim brings more than two decades of diverse industry experience to his new role at RHI Magnesita India. He was previously part of the global leadership team at RHI Magnesita NV since 2019, where he steered crucial functions in managing Global Supply Chains and Integrated Business Planning while driving key strategic initiatives.

As the Chief Financial Officer & Chief Investor Relations Officer at RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Azim will work closely with the executive team to drive financial performance and enable operational efficiencies for the India, West Asia and Africa region. His appointment emphasizes RHI Magnesita India's commitment to strengthening its leadership team with top talent to drive growth and innovation in the refractories and industrial solutions segment.

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

