US tariff fears shadow Nifty, bargain hunting lifts broader market

The domestic equity benchmark indices closed near the flat line with a slight negative bias on Wednesday, as investor sentiment was weighed down by growing anxieties over potential US tariffs. The Nifty settled below the 22,950 mark after hitting the days high of 23,049.95 in morning trade, reflecting a cautious mood among market participants.

The primary driver of this market hesitancy was the increasing concern surrounding potential US tariffs targeting key Indian export sectors, including automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors. These anxieties triggered a sell-off in related sectors, leading to declines in IT, pharma, and auto stocks. Conversely, the realty, media, and PSU bank sectors saw gains.

Despite the subdued performance of the major indices, broader market indices witnessed strength, driven by bargain hunting in previously beaten down stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex shed 28.21 points or 0.04% to 75,939.18. The Nifty 50 index lost 12.40 points or 0.05% to 22,932.90.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index climbed 1.30% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index surged 2.41%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,810 shares rose and 1,147 shares fell. A total of 117 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 1.56% to 15.42.

Economy:

The unemployment rate in India for people aged 15 years and above in urban areas dropped to 6.4% in the October-December quarter of 2024, according to the National Sample Survey Survey (NSSO). This was unchanged on a quarterly basis.

Among males, the unemployment rate in urban areas was flat at 5.8% in October-December 2024 as compared to the rate of the same quarter a year ago. The rate was 5.7% in July-September 2024.

The unemployment rate among females (aged 15 years and above) in urban areas dropped to 8.1% in October-December 2024 from 8.6% in the same quarter a year ago. The rate was 8.4% in July-September 2024.

Numbers to Track:

MCX Gold futures for 4 April 2025 settlement were gained 0.51% to Rs 86,556.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.11% to 107.17.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.51% to 4.567.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for April 2025 settlement rose 70 cents or 0.92% to $76.54 a barrel.

Global Markets:

European markets declined on Wednesday as investors assessed numerous earnings releases and a hotter-than-expected U.K. inflation print.

The U.K.'s inflation rate rose to 3% in January, above the 2.8% according to data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday. Core inflation, excluding energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco prices, hit 3.7%, up from 3.2% in the previous month and the highest rate since April 2024.

Most Asian stocks ended lower, infuenced by reports of potential 25% U.S. tariffs on automobile, semiconductor, and pharmaceutical imports, with a possible announcement in the coming as soon as April 2.

Japan reported a larger-than-expected trade deficit of 2.76 trillion yen ($1.8 billion) for the latest period, reversing a prior surplus and exceeding forecasts of a 2.10 trillion yen deficit. Improving domestic demand and a stronger yen sparked an outsized surge in imports, while export growth was also slightly underwhelmed.

U.S. equities reached record highs on Tuesday, though gains were moderate ahead of Federal Reserve policy signals. The S&P 500 closed at a record high of 6,129.62, representing a 0.24% increase. The NASDAQ Composite rose marginally by 0.07% to 20,041.26. The Dow Jones Industrial Average remained relatively unchanged at 44,556.16.

In Saudi Arabia, the U.S. and Russia engaged in preliminary talks, with the U.S. seeking to gauge Russia's sincerity regarding a peace settlement in Ukraine.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to release the minutes of its recent policy meeting today, which will be closely scrutinized for insights into the central bank's interest rate strategy, particularly following signals of a prolonged pause in rate reductions. Investor focus is on what the feds minutes may reveal about rate intentions.

Investors are awaiting U.S. purchasing managers index (PMI) data for February, seeking further clarity on the U.S. economy's resilience amidst persistent inflation and trade-related uncertainties.

New Listing:

Shares of Hexaware Technologies were at Rs 763.85 on the BSE, a premium of 7.89% compared with the issue price of Rs 708.

The scrip was listed at Rs 731, a premium of 3.25% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of 787.80 and a low of 724.40. On the BSE, over 11.85 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Nava surged 11.61% to Rs 422.45 after the company said its board approved a buyback of up to 72 lakh fully paid-up equity shares, representing 2.48% of the company's total outstanding shares. The buyback offer is set at Rs 500 per equity share, with a total consideration not exceeding Rs 360 crore.

Ashok Leyland rose 1.33%. The company announced that it has received an order to supply 320 BS VI Diesel Fuel Type 12-meter low-floor fully built buses to the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, valued at Rs 297.85 crore.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) added 2.33% after the company announced that it has awarded an Rs 689.76 crore contract to Braithwaite & Co. for the manufacture and supply of 30 BLSS (spine car) rakes on a turnkey basis.

JBM Auto surged 14.08% after the companys subsidiary, JBM Ecolife Mobility, received an order worth Rs 5,500 crore from Convergence Energy Services (CESL) under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme (Tender-II).

Cello World slipped 2% after the company reported a fire incident at its wholly owned subsidiary, Cello Industries (CIPL), located in Daman and Diu.

Arkade Developers advanced 3.34% after the company announced that it has registered a development agreement for a project in Malad West, Mumbai, with a gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 740 crore.

Apollo Micro Systems jumped 11.38% after the company announced that it has received orders worth Rs. 12.07 crores from a private company.

Transformers and Rectifiers India hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company announced that it had bagged an order worth Rs 166.45 crore from Hyosung T&D India.

Netweb Technologies India hit an upper circuit of 10% after the company launched Skylus.ai to optimize GPU resource management for AI, including GenAI workloads.

