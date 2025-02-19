Mahindra Group enters strategic partnership with Anduril Industries

To develop advanced security and autonomous technologies

Mahindra Group and Anduril Industries, an American technology company that specialises in autonomous systems, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at co-developing and co-producing state-of-the-art Autonomous Maritime Systems, advanced AI-enabled Counter Unmanned Aerial System (CUAS) technologies and innovative Command and Control (C2) software. The collaboration seeks to strengthen regional security by deploying next-generation autonomous solutions and enhancing capabilities for maritime operations.

The partnership focuses on developing modular Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) that can be rapidly deployed for Security, Surveillance, Survey, and Reconnaissance missions, significantly enhancing underwater operational capabilities. It also aims to develop advanced Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS) technologies capable of detecting and neutralizing drone threats, providing enhanced protection against unmanned aerial systems.

In parallel, the collaboration will focus on developing a sensor fusion platform to integrate multiple sensor technologies into a flexible, open API architecture, streamlining integration processes and accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies across complex security programs.

