Thomas Cook appointed exclusive partner for National Games of India 2025

Thomas Cook (India) has signed a prestigious partnership with the Government making it the exclusive partner (Accommodation, Catering & Transport) for the premier National Games of India 2025.

This Olympic style, multi-sport extravaganza brings together top athletes from across India's States and Union Territories and will feature 32 sporting disciplines and 4 demonstration events to be held in Uttarakhand from 28 January - 14 February 2025.

Thomas Cook India has been appointed the exclusive partner to deliver end-to-end management across 3 key portfolios of accommodation, catering and transport for a 20,000 strong contingent, including over 10,000 athletes, 5,000 support staff, and 3,000 dignitaries. To ensure a smooth and world class experience, Thomas Cook India has set up a dedicated team of over 200 members to manage operations across 11 locations and 32 venues over a duration of 18 nights.

Key highlights of the partnership:

Management of over 50,000 room nights across multiple locations and venues

More than 250,000 meals prepared in live kitchens for athletes, support staff, and dignitaries

Over 5,000 coaches and 12,000 small vehicle duties to ensure smooth operations

A dedicated 24/7 control room with a toll-free number to support all event-related queries

Planting of over 1,000 trees by Thomas Cook India as part of the Green Games initiative

Additionally, as a goodwill gesture, Thomas Cook India will sponsor the physiotherapy services throughout the 38th National Games. A dedicated team of 54 highly trained physiotherapists comprising of a project lead, 4 lead physiotherapists, 30 male and 20 female physiotherapists will provide critical support across all venues, ensuring comprehensive coverage and care for all the participants. The team will be overseen by the Thomas Cook core team members at each location, ensuring top-quality care and service for India's athletes. Thomas Cook India will also manage the accommodation, transport and food arrangements for the physiotherapy team throughout the National Games

