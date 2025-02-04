Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan's Nikkei average climbed 0.72%

Japan's Nikkei average climbed 0.72%

Image
Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks gave up some early gains but still ended higher on Tuesday as China slapped tariffs on U.S. imports in a rapid response to a 10 percent trade duty imposed by the Trump administration on Chinese goods, which took effect from 00:00 ET today.

China's Finance Ministry said it will impose a 15 percent duty on imports of coal and liquified natural gas from the U.S.

Also, there will be 10 percent additional duty on imports from the U.S. of crude oil, agricultural equipment and automobiles from February 10.

China's Commerce Ministry imposed export controls on tungsten, tellurium, molybdenum, bismuth, and indium to protect national security interests. China is a top producer of rare earths and exotic materials.

Calvin Klein owner PVH Corp and biotechnology firm Illumina have been added to the of unreliable entities after the two companies took what it called "discriminatory measures against Chinese enterprises" and "damaged" legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.

In another significant development, China's regulatory body said it would begin an antitrust investigation into Google over alleged anti-competitive market behavior.

Earlier, Trump had agreed to pause tariffs on Mexico and Canada for a month but gave China no such relief.

Also Read

Why anti-ageing millionaire Bryan Johnson left Nikhil Kamath's podcast midway

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 1,400 pts to 78,600; SMIDs gain 1%; L&T, Adani Ports, TaMo, RIL lead

Hindenburg's Nate Anderson stands by Adani report: 'No threat behind closure'

Delhi elections 2025 LIVE news: EC hits back at AAP, says not run by one person

US-China trade war to benefit Indian exporters in increasing shipments

The dollar rebounded after an initial retreat, sending gold prices lower in late Asian trade.

Oil prices fell sharply, with WTI crude futures falling nearly 2 percent as supply disruption fears eased and trade war worries mounted.

Markets in mainland China remained shut for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Japanese markets rose notably as the yen attracted fresh sellers amid worries that Japan will also be an eventual target for Trump's trade tariffs.

The exporter-heavy Nikkei average climbed 0.72 percent to 38,798.37 while the broader Topix index settled 0.65 percent higher at 2,738.02. Automakers Nissan, Honda and Toyota rose 1-2 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of Kajaria Ceramics appoints director

DEVIT wins two cybersecurity orders from US-based client

Larsen & Toubro to set up Pellet and DRI plant in MENA region

Poly Medicure spurts as PAT climbs 31% YoY to Rs 85 crore in Q3

Outcome of board meeting of Kajaria Ceramics

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story